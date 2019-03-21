Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Free speech protected woman’s stalker (access required)

Free speech protected woman’s stalker (access required)

By: David Donovan March 21, 2019

  A Charlotte man who was convicted of cyber-stalking a woman he met at church has had those convictions overturned after the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled that the messages he posted about the woman on his social media account were protected by the First Amendment. Brady Shackelford concluded that the woman, referred to only as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo