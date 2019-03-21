Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Opened emails protected by federal privacy law (access required)

Opened emails protected by federal privacy law (access required)

By: Matt Chaney March 21, 2019

  Previously opened emails are considered to be in “electronic storage” and can, therefore, be the basis for claim under the federal Stored Communications Act, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in a matter of first impression. The plaintiff in the case, Patrick Hately, alleges that his old emails were rifled through after his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo