Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  –  Child Custody – Grandparent Intervention – Termination of Parental Rights (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 22, 2019

The intervenor-maternal grandmother had already intervened in this custody action and been awarded visitation, so the subsequent termination of the defendant-mother’s parental rights (in a separate action) did not affect the grandmother’s visitation rights. We reverse the trial court’s orders and remand for clarification of a form order. As a general rule, grandparents are only granted standing ...

