Labor & Employment – Covenant Not to Compete – Public Policy Violation – Specialized Physician (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 22, 2019

Restricting the defendant-doctor’s ability to practice in the most populated areas of North Carolina when there are very few oculofacial plastic surgeons, and even fewer who perform some of the specialized procedures he is trained to provide, raises a substantial question of potential harm to the public health. Accordingly, the covenant not to compete, which ...

