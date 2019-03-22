Lawyers Weekly wins 3 NCPA awards

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly was honored with three awards for exemplary journalism at the North Carolina Press Association’s 2019 annual convention on March 21.

Lawyers Weekly won first prize in its division for Election/Political Reporting for its reporting on the state legislature’s efforts to amend the laws governing the state’s 2018 judicial elections.

The paper won second place for Serious Columns for three columns written by staff writer David Donovan.

The paper also took third place for News Enterprise Reporting for the story “#UsToo: Lawyers’ stories show harassment is a problem within law firms.”

Lawyers Weekly is honored to have been recognized by our colleagues for our reporting over the previous year, and grateful for the subscribers who make our journalism possible.

