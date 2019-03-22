Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence  –  Attorneys – Legal Malpractice Claim – Real Property – Investment Loss (access required)

Tort/Negligence  –  Attorneys – Legal Malpractice Claim – Real Property – Investment Loss (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 22, 2019

The alleged improprieties by plaintiff’s financial-adviser-turned-real-estate-agent had already occurred before the defendant-attorney came into plaintiff’s real estate deal as escrow agent and closing attorney. Even though plaintiff filed its legal malpractice claim within four years of the attorney’s last act in his representation of plaintiff, since the claim was filed more than three years after ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo