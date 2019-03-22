Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Working without notes can be a recipe for disaster (access required)

Working without notes can be a recipe for disaster (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 22, 2019

It should be obvious that, to try a case properly, you have to do a lot of planning and can’t just make it up as you go along. It also should be obvious that you can’t possibly carry around in your head everything you need to know. How, then, should you approach the task of organizing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo