Home / News / Headlines / Duke pays $112.5M to settle lawsuit over faked research (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 25, 2019

Duke University will pay $112.5 million to the U.S. government to settle a False Claims Act lawsuit alleging that a technician falsified data to obtain lung research funding from federal agencies. The university announced the settlement March 25 as the terms were presented to U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles of the Middle District of North Carolina. The ...

