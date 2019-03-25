Lawyers in the News – March 25

Haynes and Boone has announced the hiring of three attorneys in the firm’s newly opened Charlotte office. Justin Riess focuses his practice on leveraged finance, specialty finance, private equity finance, and syndicated lending and had previously been a partner at King & Spalding. Todd Cubbage advises clients on sophisticated lending arrangements. C. Kyle Musgrove is a patent trial and appellate lawyer who focuses on representing life sciences companies.

Tricia Gordon and Cybil Abrao have joined Burr Forman McNair’s Charlotte office as part of the firm’s regional lending practice group. Abrao represents national and regional financial institutions and investors in connection with complex financial transactions, and Gordon primarily advises financial institutions and investors in real estate and corporate finance transactions. Both join as partners.

Barbara Meeks has joined Moore & Van Allen in Charlotte as a member in its financial regulatory advice and response practice group. Meeks had previously been associate general counsel of Wells Fargo & Company.

Susan Ramos has joined Womble Bond Dickinson’s Charlotte office as part of the firm’s immigration solutions team.

Hedrick Gardner has announced the addition of six new associates. Emily Poe and Taylor Simmons have joined the workers’ compensation team in Charlotte, Kari Loomer and Eric Schaefer have joined the civil litigation team in Charlotte, and Michele Livingstone and Charlie Vail have joined the workers’ compensation team in Raleigh.

Crumley Roberts has merged with the Birmingham-based law firm Burke Harvey. Crumley Roberts handles personal injury and wrongful death, products liability, and other matters. The addition of the three Alabama-based attorneys brings the firm to 23 attorneys.

Cordell & Cordell, an international domestic litigation law firm, announced it has promoted divorce attorney Kristen Leonard in the firm’s Charlotte office to lead litigator.

Firms wishing to have their new hires and promotions included in Lawyers in the News can email editor-in-chief David Donovan at david.donovan@nclawyersweekly.com.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

