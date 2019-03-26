Quantcast
Civil Practice  –  Service of Process – By Publication – Due Diligence – Insufficient (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 26, 2019

Plaintiff’s attempts to serve defendant with process were limited to a singled failed attempt at personal service at an address where defendant did not reside and a general internet search. We cannot hold that these efforts constituted due diligence when readily available resources (e.g., public records, defendant’s counsel and her insurance company) were left unexplored. ...

