Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  –  Annulment – Civil Practice – Summary Judgment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 26, 2019

G.S. § 50-10 prohibits the granting of an annulment by summary judgment. Where (1) plaintiff requested an annulment in a motion for summary judgment; (2) notice was given to the opposing party of an upcoming summary judgment hearing; (3) at the hearing, when the judge sought to have witnesses sworn in, the court was reminded ...

