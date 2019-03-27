Quantcast
Civil Practice Appeals – Rules Violations – Dismissal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 27, 2019

Even though the plaintiff-appellant’s many gross and substantial appellate rules violations are non-jurisdictional, they impaired the court’s ability to conduct meaningful appellate review, requiring the dismissal of plaintiff’s appeal. Plaintiff violated at least seven mandatory North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure. In addition to numerous minor errors, plaintiff’s brief contains no statement of the facts, no ...

