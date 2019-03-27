Quantcast
Domestic Relations  –  Equitable Distribution – Marital Debt – Post-Separation Mortgage Refinance

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 27, 2019

Even though, after the parties separated, the plaintiff-husband refinanced the mortgage on the former marital home in his name alone, the refinanced mortgage was nevertheless a marital debt. The refinance was used to pay off the high-interest mortgage on the home and to pay off other marital debts, defendant-wife knew about the refinance and admitted ...

