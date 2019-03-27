Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / One sale not enough for ‘maintaining dwelling’ charge (access required)

One sale not enough for ‘maintaining dwelling’ charge (access required)

By: Matt Chaney March 27, 2019

  A Union County man’s conviction for maintaining a dwelling for the keeping or sale of cocaine has been reversed by the North Carolina Court of Appeals based on a lack of evidence of more than a single drug sale taking place at the home. The Court of Appeals had previously ruled on the case to reverse ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo