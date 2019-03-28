Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Felony Murder – Victim Identification – Body Parts as Deadly Weapons – Evidence of Use of Weapon

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 28, 2019

No prejudicial error in jury instructions where arms could constitute deadly weapons given a significant physical disparity between attacker and victim and where the reference to a garden hoe, despite the lack of evidence it was used on the victim, was harmless given the critical issue being the victim’s identification of her attacker. We find no ...

