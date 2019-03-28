Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child – Inculpatory Statement – Motion to Suppress – Miranda Violation (access required)

Criminal Practice – Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child – Inculpatory Statement – Motion to Suppress – Miranda Violation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 28, 2019

  Defendant had no right to appellate review of the admission of his inculpatory statements to police where defendant failed to timely make a pretrial motion challenging their admission. We dismiss defendant’s appeal from his conviction for taking indecent liberties with a child. Defendant’s daughter was friends with a neighbor girl, G, who was a regular visitor to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo