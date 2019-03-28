Quantcast
No-contact order against father didn't terminate parental rights

By: Bill Cresenzo March 28, 2019

  A judge’s order forbidding a father to see or obtain information about his young daughter isn’t tantamount to terminating his parental rights, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled, because it left open the possibility he could see his daughter again one day if he sufficiently changes his ways. Kevin Huml appealed a permanent custody ...

