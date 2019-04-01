Quantcast
Civil Practice  –  Appeals – Party Substitution – Zoning – Adjacent Landowner – First Impression (access required)

Civil Practice  –  Appeals – Party Substitution – Zoning – Adjacent Landowner – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2019

Only one neighboring landowner intervened (and later petitioned for judicial review) when respondent American Towers, LLC, successfully sought a conditional use permit and variance to build a telecommunications tower. On appeal, the owner of a different neighboring tract could not be substituted as petitioner merely because the original petitioner had sold her land. We dismiss this ...

