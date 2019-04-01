Quantcast
Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Change in Circumstances – Job Loss

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2019

Even though the defendant-father filed his motion to modify custody only 20 days after the original custody order was filed, circumstances can change suddenly, like the loss of the father’s job in this case. We reverse the trial court’s order dismissing the father’s motion to modify custody, and we remand for a hearing on the merits. The ...

