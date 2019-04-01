Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Custody & Support – IV-D Action – Combination – Appeals – Stay (access required)

Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Custody & Support – IV-D Action – Combination – Appeals – Stay (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2019

The G.S. Chapter 50 custody action and IV-D child support enforcement action involving the parties’ children should not have been combined. The trial court should not have stayed the support action while the custody matter was pending on appeal. Finally, the trial court had no authority to enter a temporary support order while its stay ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo