Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property  –  Joint Tenancy with Right of Survivorship – Partition by Sale – Proceeds Division (access required)

Real Property  –  Joint Tenancy with Right of Survivorship – Partition by Sale – Proceeds Division (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2019

G.S. § 41-2(a) says, “The interests of the grantees holding property in joint tenancy with right of survivorship shall be deemed to be equal unless otherwise specified in the conveyance.” However, since the parties (an unmarried couple who purchased a home as joint tenants with right of survivorship before their relationship eventually failed) submitted their ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo