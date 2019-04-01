Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation  –  Wrongful Death Claim – Coming & Going Rule – Company Vehicle – Contractual Duty Exception – Traveling Salesperson Exception (access required)

Workers’ Compensation  –  Wrongful Death Claim – Coming & Going Rule – Company Vehicle – Contractual Duty Exception – Traveling Salesperson Exception (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2019

Although the defendant-employer provided vehicles for its employees to drive, testimony by the employer’s owner established that the vehicles were provided as a courtesy and not as a contractual right. The record also established that plaintiff’s decedent had fixed hours and a fixed place of work. Therefore, plaintiff’s decedent did not fall within either the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo