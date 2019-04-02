Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property –Reverse Mortgages – Non-judicial Foreclosure – Civil Practice – Collateral Estoppel – Appeals (access required)

Real Property –Reverse Mortgages – Non-judicial Foreclosure – Civil Practice – Collateral Estoppel – Appeals (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 2, 2019

Because the trustee’s right to foreclose on a reverse mortgage was authorized by the clerk of court, res judicata and collateral estoppel are potentially applicable to plaintiffs’ claims. Thus, we possess jurisdiction over this appeal. We reverse the trial court’s denial of defendants’ motion for summary judgment. Appellate Jurisdiction In re Lucks, 369 N.C. 222, 794 S.E.2d 501 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo