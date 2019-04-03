Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo April 3, 2019

  North Carolina’s burgeoning hemp industry has created a growing area of law practice that didn’t even exist until a couple of years ago, and the field is poised to expand even more if the state legislature approves a proposed law that would create a new commission to oversee hemp’s cultivation and sales under new federal ...

