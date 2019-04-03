Quantcast
Tort/Negligence  –  Interference with Contract – Labor & Employment – Restrictive Covenants – Knowledge & Inducement

By: Bill Cresenzo April 3, 2019

  Plaintiff makes general allegations that its defendant-competitor acted “with knowledge” of Stephen Carroll’s employment contract with plaintiff when defendant hired Carroll and directed him to divulge plaintiff’s confidential information. These conclusory accusations are insufficient to allege that defendant knew of Carroll’s contract; consequently, plaintiff has not stated a claim for tortious interference with contract. The court ...

