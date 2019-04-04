Quantcast
Contract—Tenant liable for early termination damages (access required)

Contract—Tenant liable for early termination damages (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 4, 2019

In a dispute between a commercial tenant and its landlord, the district court erred in denying damages to the landlord. The commercial tenant is responsible for damages resulting from its early termination of the lease, but those damages will be reduced by the amount the landlord should have received if it used commercially reasonable efforts ...

