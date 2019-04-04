Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal—Civil trial win is no bar to criminal prosecution (access required)

Criminal—Civil trial win is no bar to criminal prosecution (access required)

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter April 4, 2019

In an issue of first impression, the court held that a defendant who persuaded a jury in a civil False Claims Act case that he did not defraud the government could not use that success as a shield against criminal prosecution for the same conduct because the government did not intervene in the civil action. Background Armet ...

