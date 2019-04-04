Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal—Mandatory minimum cannot be reduced by time served on related offense (access required)

Criminal—Mandatory minimum cannot be reduced by time served on related offense (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires April 4, 2019

A defendant was not entitled to a departure from the mandatory minimum sentence based on his completion of a term of imprisonment on a related offense because no congressional statute authorizes a departure from the mandatory minimum sentence on this basis. Background On Jan. 18, 2018, Travis Antwone Moore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute ...

