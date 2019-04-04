Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 4, 2019

A university professor who alleged she was paid less than male colleagues failed to persuade the court the difference in pay was due to her gender. Instead, the court held the difference was based on legitimate factors, including different job responsibilities and work schedules. Background Dr. Zoe Spencer, a sociology professor at Virginia State University, sued ...

