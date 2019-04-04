Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Uncategorized / Estate of murdered father settles suit for $750K (access required)

Estate of murdered father settles suit for $750K (access required)

By: Scott Baughman April 4, 2019

  The estate of a man who was beaten to death by his wife and father-in-law has settled a wrongful death lawsuit in Davidson County Superior Court for $750,000, the estate’s attorney said. David Pishko of Winston-Salem said that the lawsuit was settled March 25, years after Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were convicted of second-degree murder. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo