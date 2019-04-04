Quantcast
Proposed law would increase bar dues (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 4, 2019

  A slowdown in the number of attorneys admitted to the North Carolina State Bar is one factor driving a proposal that will likely increase annual bar membership dues to $350 for the next fiscal year. Attorneys currently pay $325 a year, but Senate Bill 414 would give the state’s bar council the authority to raise membership ...

