Shots fired outside Durham Co. courthouse

DURHAM (AP) — Police have arrested two men after a shooting outside a North Carolina courthouse.

Durham Police say that 29-year-old Equaan Straiter and 25-year-old Jordan Armand Terrell are each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy after the March 3 shooting.

According to police, a man was shot multiple times following an apparent argument and crossed the street to the Durham County Courthouse to get help. Police say the unidentified man is in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses told officers that the suspects fled in a white van. Officers spotted the van about five minutes later and tried to stop it. The driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued. The chase ended when the van crashed near an intersection.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

