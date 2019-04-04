Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Three new district court judges appointed (access required)

Three new district court judges appointed (access required)

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter April 4, 2019

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed district court judges in districts 3B, 29A and 29B, the North Carolina Judicial Branch announced. Bob R. Cherry will become a district court judge in Judicial District 3B (Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties). He currently serves as an assistant district attorney and will fill the vacancy of now Superior Court Judge ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo