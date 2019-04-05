Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice  – Discovery Sanctions – Scheduled Deposition Time – Attorneys’ Fees (access required)

Civil Practice  – Discovery Sanctions – Scheduled Deposition Time – Attorneys’ Fees (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 5, 2019

  We affirm the Business Court’s award of attorneys’ fees against plaintiffs’ counsel individually as a sanction for discovery violations (Although plaintiff Preiss showed up an hour and a half late – unaccompanied by counsel – for her deposition, since the time set for the deposition was noted clearly in open court, was featured in bold-face ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo