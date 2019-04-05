Quantcast
Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Support Arrearage – Civil Contempt – Ability to Pay – Expenses

Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Support Arrearage – Civil Contempt – Ability to Pay – Expenses (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 5, 2019

We affirm our Court of Appeals’ holding (Where the evidence showed that the defendant-father had limited, irregular income, was unable to work, and had assets which – even if he sold his car – would have allowed him to pay only one of two purge amounts, and where the trial court failed to consider defendant’s ...

