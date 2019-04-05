Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / The legal principles in lost profits cases (access required)

The legal principles in lost profits cases (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 5, 2019

By Stephen L. Ferraro and Charles S. Amodio As forensic CPAs, we are often asked to build (or rebut) financial models that estimate lost profits. In our work, it’s very important that we don’t lose sight of the legal principles governing lost profits, with the goal of assisting the trier of fact. Recovering lost profits generally requires ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo