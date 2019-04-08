Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Rights—Government officials immune from surveillance claims (access required)

Civil Rights—Government officials immune from surveillance claims (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 8, 2019

Senior government officials, including the former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, cannot be held liable for claims they unlawfully used electronic surveillance to spy on a CBS television reporter because such conduct did not violate a clearly established right. Background Sharyl Thompson Attkisson, a CBS reporter, together with her husband and daughter, sued a number of named ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo