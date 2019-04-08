Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal—One juror’s retaliation fear didn’t taint rest of panel (access required)

Criminal—One juror’s retaliation fear didn’t taint rest of panel (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 8, 2019

Where a juror had to be excused after expressing fear that she would be retaliated against if she found the defendants guilty, the other jurors, who confirmed their ability to be fair and impartial, were not tainted, and the defendants were not prejudiced by the court’s decision to allow an FBI agent to testify as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo