Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / N.C. company hit with $5.8M trademark infringement verdict (access required)

N.C. company hit with $5.8M trademark infringement verdict (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 9, 2019

A federal jury in North Carolina has found that a Monroe-based refrigerator filter manufacturer infringed on Whirlpool and Maytag Properties’ trademarks and owes them over $5.8 million in damages, attorneys for the plaintiffs report. Whirlpool alleged that Filters Fast LLC used Whirlpool’s brand to advertise and promote the sale of water filters online without its consent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo