Civil Practice  –  Foreign Judgments – Enforceability – Iowa Contract – Consent to Jurisdiction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 10, 2019

Where defendant knew she was dealing with an Iowa company when she signed a contract, which said it would not be valid until accepted by plaintiff in Iowa and which included a clause consenting to jurisdiction in Iowa courts, the default judgment plaintiff later obtained against defendant in an Iowa court is enforceable in our ...

