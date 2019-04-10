Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Direct Contempt – Pro Se Defendant – Closing Argument – Sentencing (access required)

Criminal Practice – Direct Contempt – Pro Se Defendant – Closing Argument – Sentencing (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 10, 2019

Where (1) the pro se defendant chose not to testify; (2) the trial court repeatedly warned him that, in his closing argument, he could only refer to facts in evidence and could not use his closing argument as a means to testify without being subject to cross-examination; and (3) defendant nevertheless persisted in telling the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo