Criminal Practice  –  Search & Seizure – Vague Anonymous Tip – Uncorroborated – No Reasonable Suspicion (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 10, 2019

Police received an anonymous tip about a white male in a gold or silver vehicle acting suspiciously in a parking lot in an area known for vandalism and break-ins; however, the responding officer found defendant—a black male—in a silver vehicle. Defendant’s failure to acknowledge the officer’s attempt at conversation did not give the officer reasonable ...

