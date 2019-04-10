Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 10, 2019

Since the trial court considered the plaintiff-wife’s expected health insurance premium as part of her reasonable expenses, the trial court should also have considered the defendant-husband’s health insurance premium – though not the premium that includes coverage for the wife. We vacate and remand the trial court’s alimony and child support order. Defendant’s Income There was undisputed evidence ...

