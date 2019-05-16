Quantcast
Criminal Practice – First-Degree Kidnapping – Victim's Escape – 'Released in a Safe Place'

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 16, 2019

  The mere act of an armed kidnapper turning his back, without more, is not a conscious, willful action on the part of the kidnapper to assure that his victim is released in a place of safety. We find no error in defendant’s conviction of first-degree kidnapping. Defendant was charged with first-degree kidnapping. The indictment alleged that defendant ...

