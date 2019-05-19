Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –DWI – Motion to Suppress – Probable Cause (access required)

Criminal Practice –DWI – Motion to Suppress – Probable Cause (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 19, 2019

Our Court of Appeals reversed an order granting defendant’s motion to suppress. We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision (The trial court’s findings regarding defendant’s excessive speed (80 in a 65-mph zone), his abrupt unsafe movement almost resulting in a collision with another vehicle, the alcohol on his breath, the two positive readings on the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo