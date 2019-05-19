Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Lifetime SBM – Constitutional – Appeals – Preservation & Rule 2 (access required)

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter May 19, 2019

Although defendant did not preserve for appeal the issue of whether lifetime satellite-based monitoring constituted an unreasonable search and seizure under the Fourth Amendment, since the state conceded such error, our Court of Appeals did not abuse its discretion when it invoked N.C. R. App. P. 2 to reach the merits of defendant’s appeal. We reverse ...

