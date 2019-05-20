Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Dram shop suit settled for $850K (access required)

Dram shop suit settled for $850K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 20, 2019

  The parents of a 20-year-old killed in a drunken driving wreck in North Carolina has confidentiality settled a lawsuit against the bar that served the drunk driver for $850,000, the family’s attorney reports. Hunt Willis of Martin & Jones in Raleigh reports that his clients’ son was drinking at a bar with a casual acquaintance in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo