Criminal Practice – Indictment – Victim’s Name – ‘Victim #1’ Insufficient (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 22, 2019

G.S. § 15-144.2(b) requires that an indictment for a sex offense against a child victim name the child. An indictment alleging that defendant committed a sexual offense with a child by an adult against “Victim #1” was insufficient under the statute. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ ruling to the contrary. To name someone is to identify ...

