Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Lack of context leaves director liable for false statements (access required)

Lack of context leaves director liable for false statements (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires May 22, 2019

A trial court didn’t abuse its discretion by denying a defendant’s request for a new trial based on the existence of allegedly impermissible inconsistencies in the jury’s verdicts with respect to the “materially false and misleading” statements at issue in a high-profile securities fraud case, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. Lawrence Piazza and Salvatore ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo