Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / N.C. speaker, Senate leader testify at employment bias trial (access required)

N.C. speaker, Senate leader testify at employment bias trial (access required)

By: Associated Press May 22, 2019

RALEIGH (AP) — Two of North Carolina’s most powerful legislators took the witness stand this week in a long-running federal employee discrimination case filed by the former head of the General Assembly’s nonpartisan fiscal analysis office. House Speaker Tim Moore answered questions on May 21 in a Wake County courtroom from lawyers for ex-Fiscal Research Division director ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo